Insider Buying: The Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) CEO, President & Director Just Bought 2.9% More Shares

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the CEO, President & Director, Jay Horgen, recently bought a whopping US$545k worth of stock, at a price of US$136. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 2.9%.

Affiliated Managers Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by CEO, President & Director Jay Horgen was not the only time they bought Affiliated Managers Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$83.13 per share in a US$831k purchase. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$148. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 72.53k shares for US$5.4m. But they sold 1.71k shares for US$123k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Affiliated Managers Group insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AMG Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of Affiliated Managers Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.0% of Affiliated Managers Group shares, worth about US$64m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Affiliated Managers Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Affiliated Managers Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Affiliated Managers Group.

