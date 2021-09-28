Insider Buying: The Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Independent Director Just Bought US$150k Worth Of Shares

Potential Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Jack Schuler, recently bought US$150k worth of stock, paying US$5.50 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Accelerate Diagnostics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Jack Schuler was the biggest purchase of Accelerate Diagnostics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.31). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jack Schuler.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:AXDX Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2021

Insider Ownership of Accelerate Diagnostics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Accelerate Diagnostics insiders own 48% of the company, currently worth about US$157m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Accelerate Diagnostics Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Accelerate Diagnostics. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Accelerate Diagnostics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

