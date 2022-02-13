Insider Buying: Stuart Grant Just Spent US$107k On Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Shares

Investors who take an interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) should definitely note that insider Stuart Grant recently paid US$2.97 per share to buy US$107k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eyenovia

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Stuart Grant was not the only time they bought Eyenovia shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$535k worth of shares at a price of US$4.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.22 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 602.48k shares worth US$2.4m. But they sold 20.00k shares for US$109k. In total, Eyenovia insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:EYEN Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 25% of Eyenovia shares, worth about US$23m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Eyenovia Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Eyenovia we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Eyenovia has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

