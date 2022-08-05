Insider Buying: Reginald Brown Just Spent US$308k On Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares

Investors who take an interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) should definitely note that insider Reginald Brown recently paid US$99.35 per share to buy US$308k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 56%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Blackstone Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Global Head of Private Equity & Director, Joseph Baratta, sold US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$116 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$103. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 22.52k shares for US$2.5m. But they sold 258.71k shares for US$32m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Blackstone shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BX Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Blackstone insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$174m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blackstone Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Blackstone stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Blackstone (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

