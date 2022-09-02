Insider Buying: Nachum Shamir Just Spent US$97k On IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ:ISO) Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Nachum Shamir, who is a company insider, recently bought US$97k worth of stock, for US$1.93 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IsoPlexis

In fact, the recent purchase by Nachum Shamir was the biggest purchase of IsoPlexis shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$1.98. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months IsoPlexis insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:ISO Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that IsoPlexis insiders own 9.7% of the company, worth about US$7.6m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IsoPlexis Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that IsoPlexis insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with IsoPlexis (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

