Insider Buying: Michelle Howard Just Spent US$9.9k On International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Michelle Howard, who is a company insider, recently bought US$9.9k worth of stock, for US$124 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 125%, which is good to see.

International Business Machines Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Michelle Howard is the biggest insider purchase of International Business Machines shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$124. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the International Business Machines insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Michelle Howard.

Michelle Howard bought 144.00 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$124. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:IBM Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

International Business Machines is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of International Business Machines

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that International Business Machines insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$140m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At International Business Machines Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like International Business Machines insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with International Business Machines and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.