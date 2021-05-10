Insider Buying: Martin Tuchman Just Spent US$87k On The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Martin Tuchman, a The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) insider, recently shelled out US$87k to buy stock, at US$30.12 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Bank of Princeton Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by insider Martin Tuchman was not their only acquisition of Bank of Princeton shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$27.24 per share in a US$95k purchase. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$30.05 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Bank of Princeton share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Martin Tuchman was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Martin Tuchman purchased 6.40k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$28.55. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BPRN Insider Trading Volume May 10th 2021

Does Bank of Princeton Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Bank of Princeton insiders own about US$43m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bank of Princeton Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Bank of Princeton we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Bank of Princeton.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

