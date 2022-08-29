Insider Buying: Marcio De'Souza Just Spent US$50k On Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Marcio De'Souza, who is a company insider, recently bought US$50k worth of stock, for US$0.56 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aeglea BioTherapeutics

The Independent Director Armen Shanafelt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$550k worth of shares at a price of US$3.67 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.52). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Aeglea BioTherapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$2.43 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:AGLE Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Does Aeglea BioTherapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Aeglea BioTherapeutics insiders have about 2.2% of the stock, worth approximately US$702k. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aeglea BioTherapeutics Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Aeglea BioTherapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

