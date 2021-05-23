Insider Buying: Kevin Stephens Just Spent US$56k On Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Kevin Stephens, who is a company insider, recently bought US$56k worth of stock, for US$182 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 6.0%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Crown Castle International (REIT) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board J. Martin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$162 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$186), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$3.7m for 22.91k shares. But they sold 19.60k shares for US$3.1m. Overall, Crown Castle International (REIT) insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CCI Insider Trading Volume May 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership of Crown Castle International (REIT)

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Crown Castle International (REIT) insiders own about US$405m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Crown Castle International (REIT) Insiders?

The stark truth for Crown Castle International (REIT) is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Crown Castle International (REIT).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

