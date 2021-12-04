Insider Buying: Kenneth Lehman Just Spent US$159k On Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Shares

Investors who take an interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) should definitely note that insider Kenneth Lehman recently paid US$14.76 per share to buy US$159k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.4%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Affinity Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Kenneth Lehman was not the only time they bought Affinity Bancshares shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$213k worth of shares at a price of US$12.96 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$15.00. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Affinity Bancshares insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:AFBI Insider Trading Volume December 4th 2021

Does Affinity Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Affinity Bancshares insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Affinity Bancshares Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Affinity Bancshares we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

