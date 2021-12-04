Insider Buying: John Olin Just Spent US$1.0m On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Shares

Those following along with Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider John Olin, who spent a stonking US$1.0m on stock at an average price of US$91.66. That purchase boosted their holding by 99%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP of Finance & CFO, Patrick Dugan, sold US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$90.02 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$88.45. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WAB Insider Trading Volume December 4th 2021

Insider Ownership of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies insiders own about US$127m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

