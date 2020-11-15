Insider Buying: John Bailey Just Spent US$102k On G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares

Potential G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shareholders may wish to note that insider John Bailey recently bought US$102k worth of stock, paying US$12.80 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At G1 Therapeutics

Notably, that recent purchase by John Bailey is the biggest insider purchase of G1 Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$12.78). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

G1 Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:GTHX Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Insider Ownership of G1 Therapeutics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that G1 Therapeutics insiders own about US$7.4m worth of shares (which is 1.5% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At G1 Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that G1 Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for G1 Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of these is concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

