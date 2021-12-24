Insider Buying: George Barrios Just Spent US$500k On Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Shares

Potential Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) shareholders may wish to note that insider George Barrios recently bought US$500k worth of stock, paying US$10.00 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Bowlero Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by George Barrios is the biggest insider purchase of Bowlero shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$9.15 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Bowlero insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BOWL Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bowlero insiders own about US$614m worth of shares (which is 36% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bowlero Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Bowlero insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bowlero. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bowlero you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

