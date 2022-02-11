Insider Buying: Brian Sweeney Just Spent US$445k On Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares

Investors who take an interest in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) should definitely note that insider Brian Sweeney recently paid US$44.46 per share to buy US$445k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Open Text

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice Chairman, Mark Barrenechea, for US$22m worth of shares, at about US$47.28 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$45.13. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 85.00k shares worth US$4.1m. But they sold 844.13k shares for US$41m. In total, Open Text insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:OTEX Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Does Open Text Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Open Text insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$199m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Open Text Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Open Text, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Open Text is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Open Text (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

