Markets
BKE

An Insider at The Buckle Sold 30,000 Shares Worth $1.6 Million

April 18, 2026 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Cory Renauer for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • 30,000 shares were sold indirectly via trust entities on April 10, 2026, for approximately ~$1.64 million at around $54.57 per share.

  • The sale represented 26.36% of total holdings pre-transaction, reducing indirect ownership from 113,814 to 83,814 shares; all direct holdings remain at zero.

  • All shares transacted were held indirectly through the By Trust structure, with no direct or derivative activity involved.

  • The transaction size aligns with the upper end of Smith's historical sell range and reflects reduced available capacity after prior dispositions.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Buckle ›

Kari G. Smith, EVP Stores at The Buckle (NYSE:BKE), reported the indirect sale of 30,000 shares of common stock on April 10, 2026, with a transaction value of approximately $1.64 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

MetricValue
Shares sold (indirect)30,000
Transaction value$1.6 million
Post-transaction shares (direct)0
Post-transaction shares (indirect)83,814

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($54.57).

Key questions

  • How does the size of this transaction compare to Kari G. Smith's prior selling activity?
    The 30,000-share sale is at the upper end of Smith's historical sell trade range (20,000 to 30,000 shares), closely matching the largest previous disposition and exceeding the historical mean sell size of approximately 23,333 shares.
  • What portion of Smith's holdings was affected, and what is the post-sale ownership structure?
    This sale accounted for 26.36% of Smith's total pre-transaction holdings, with all shares disposed of coming from a trust account. After the transaction, Smith retained 83,814 shares indirectly and had no direct holdings.
  • Did the transaction involve derivative securities or administrative (non-sale) events?
    No derivative securities or administrative transactions were involved; the activity consisted solely of an indirect open-market sale through trust-held shares.
  • What does the historical cadence of activity suggest about transaction timing and capacity?
    Smith has averaged 2.75 trades per year, with recent sales reflecting a steady reduction in available share capacity—this latest disposition aligns with that trend as remaining holdings have declined to 83,814 shares post-trade.

Company overview

MetricValue
Revenue (TTM)$1.30 billion
Net income (TTM)$209.74 million
Dividend yield2.56%
Price (as of market close 4/17/26)$54.62
1-Year Price Performance57.82%

*1-year performance is calculated using April 17th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

  • Offers a broad portfolio of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories, including both branded and private label merchandise, sold through 440 retail stores and an e-commerce platform.
  • Generates revenue primarily from in-store and online sales of fashion products, complemented by value-added services such as hemming, gift-packaging, and a private label credit card program.
  • Targets young men and women in the United States seeking contemporary casual wear, with a focus on style-conscious, value-driven consumers.

The Buckle is a leading U.S. apparel retailer with a national footprint and a diversified product mix, leveraging both proprietary and third-party brands. The company's integrated omnichannel approach and tailored customer services underpin its competitive positioning in the apparel retail sector. Consistent profitability and a robust dividend yield reflect a disciplined operational strategy and shareholder focus.

What this transaction means for investors

The Buckle has been consistently profitable, but the size of its profit peaked in early 2022. This could explain why the company appointed a new senior vice president of stores, Scott Werth, at the end of March.

Total revenue dipped in 2024 and 2025. Lately, sales have been moving in the right direction. The company recently reported net sales that rose 8.2% year over year during the five-week period ended April 5, 2026.

Sales across the entire business have been expanding, and the women’s side of the business has been the company’s strongest growth driver. Women’s clothing sales rose by 12% year over year during the five-week fiscal period ended April 4, 2026. Women’s sales represented 52% of total sales for the fiscal month.

The Buckle has slowed its rate of store expansion to a trickle. As of April 9, 2026, it operated 441 stores compared to 440 stores a year earlier.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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