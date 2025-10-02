Insider Bets Paying Off At TLRY As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tilray Brands Inc (Symbol: TLRY) touched a new 52-week high of $1.88/share. That's a 437.14% rise, or $1.53 per share from the 52-week low of $0.35 set back on 06/23/2025. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased TLRY stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, TLRY has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/30/2025 Carl A. Merton Chief Financial Officer 33,500 $0.60 $19,939.20 07/30/2025 Irwin D. Simon President and CEO 165,000 $0.61 $100,105.50 07/31/2025 Mitchell Gendel Global General Counsel 6,000 $0.58 $3,496.20

The chart below shows where TLRY has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, TLRY shares are changing hands at $1.64/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

