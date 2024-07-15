Insider Bets Paying Off At PRTH As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Monday, shares of Priority Technology Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRTH) touched a new 52-week high of $5.47/share. That's a 108.78% rise, or $2.85 per share from the 52-week low of $2.62 set back on 09/07/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased PRTH stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, PRTH has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/04/2024 Tim O'leary Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $4.10 $41,000.00 06/14/2024 Thomas Charles Priore President, CEO and Chairman 598,187 $3.56 $2,129,545.72

The chart below shows where PRTH has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, PRTH shares are changing hands at $5.47/share, right at the new 52-week high.

