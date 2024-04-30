Insider Bets Paying Off At ZBRA As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) touched a new 52-week high of $322.95/share. That's a 65.96% rise, or $128.36 per share from the 52-week low of $194.59 set back on 11/01/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ZBRA stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ZBRA has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/08/2023 Bill Burns Chief Executive Officer 1,219 $205.00 $249,895.00 11/08/2023 Nathan Andrew Winters Chief Financial Officer 479 $209.99 $100,585.21

The chart below shows where ZBRA has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, ZBRA shares are changing hands at $306.70/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

