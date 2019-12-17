Insider Bets Paying Off At YORW As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Tuesday, shares of York Water Co (Symbol: YORW) touched a new 52-week high of $46.42/share. That's a 55.35% rise, or $16.54 per share from the 52-week low of $29.88 set back on 12/24/2018. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased YORW stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, YORW has seen 16 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/20/2019 Steven R. Rasmussen Director 17 $34.74 $599.99 06/20/2019 Erin C. McGlaughlin Director 29 $34.74 $1,000.00 07/15/2019 Jody L. Keller Director 13 $33.35 $423.43 07/15/2019 Michael W. Gang Director 56 $33.35 $1,879.93 07/15/2019 James H. Cawley Director 2 $33.35 $61.37 07/15/2019 Erin C. McGlaughlin Director 6 $33.35 $199.78 07/15/2019 Ernest J. Waters Director 5 $33.35 $183.37 07/15/2019 Steven R. Rasmussen Director 11 $33.35 $362.93 07/15/2019 Robert P. Newcomer Director 30 $33.35 $1,004.92 07/15/2019 Mark J. Hardman VP-Technology 2 $33.35 $69.10 07/16/2019 Jeffrey R. Hines CEO & President 521 $33.37 $17,403.40 07/16/2019 Joseph Thomas Hand Chief Operating Officer 225 $33.39 $7,525.50 07/16/2019 Matthew E. Poff Chief Financial Officer 12 $33.37 $406.54 07/16/2019 Natalee Colon VP- Human Resources 18 $33.41 $610.05 07/16/2019 Vernon L. Bracey VP- Customer Service 20 $33.40 $651.40 07/16/2019 Mark S. Snyder VP- Engineering 34 $33.40 $1,120.36 07/16/2019 Cynthia Dotzel Director 48 $34.05 $1,634.60 07/22/2019 Erin C. McGlaughlin Director 28 $35.52 $999.99 07/22/2019 Steven R. Rasmussen Director 17 $35.52 $600.00 08/20/2019 Erin C. McGlaughlin Director 26 $38.16 $999.99 08/20/2019 Steven R. Rasmussen Director 16 $38.16 $600.01 09/20/2019 Steven R. Rasmussen Director 15 $40.01 $599.98 09/19/2019 Joseph Thomas Hand Chief Operating Officer 300 $40.93 $12,279.00 09/20/2019 Erin C. McGlaughlin Director 25 $40.01 $999.98 10/15/2019 Steven R. Rasmussen Director 9 $40.86 $373.06 10/15/2019 Robert P. Newcomer Director 25 $40.86 $1,010.14 10/15/2019 Michael W. Gang Director 46 $40.86 $1,889.70 10/15/2019 Jody L. Keller Director 10 $40.86 $425.65 10/15/2019 James H. Cawley Director 2 $40.86 $61.69 10/15/2019 Ernest J. Waters Director 5 $40.86 $184.35 10/15/2019 Erin C. McGlaughlin Director 5 $40.86 $214.54 10/15/2019 Mark J. Hardman VP- Technology 2 $40.86 $69.46 10/16/2019 Natalee Colon VP- Human Resources 15 $42.08 $613.17 10/16/2019 Jeffrey R. Hines CEO & President 423 $41.32 $17,493.81 10/16/2019 Vernon L. Bracey VP- Customer Service 16 $42.03 $654.73 10/16/2019 Joseph Thomas Hand Chief Operating Officer 188 $41.83 $7,866.57 10/16/2019 Matthew E. Poff Chief Financial Officer 10 $41.32 $408.62 10/16/2019 Mark S. Snyder VP- Engineering 27 $41.88 $1,126.20 10/16/2019 Cynthia Dotzel Director 40 $41.50 $1,646.76 10/21/2019 Steven R. Rasmussen Director 14 $43.09 $600.01 11/12/2019 Jeffrey R. Hines CEO & President 50 $41.60 $2,080.00 11/20/2019 Steven R. Rasmussen Director 14 $42.13 $600.00 11/20/2019 Mark A. Wheeler chief Administrative Officer 237 $42.13 $10,000.01

The chart below shows where YORW has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, YORW shares are changing hands at $46.29/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

