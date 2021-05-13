Insider Bets Paying Off At VRS As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Thursday, shares of Verso Corp (Symbol: VRS) touched a new 52-week high of $17.59/share. That's a 138.99% rise, or $10.23 per share from the 52-week low of $7.36 set back on 10/29/2020. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased VRS stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, VRS has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/16/2020 Randy J. Nebel Interim President & CEO 15,000 $9.68 $145,200.00 11/16/2020 Jeffrey E. Kirt Director 10,000 $9.71 $97,147.00 11/16/2020 Allen James Campbell SVP and CFO 1,000 $9.54 $9,540.00

The chart below shows where VRS has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, VRS shares are changing hands at $17.26/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

