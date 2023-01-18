Markets
UAL

Insider Bets Paying Off At UAL As New 52-Week High Reached

January 18, 2023 — 01:05 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) touched a new 52-week high of $53.26/share. That's a 74.39% rise, or $22.72 per share from the 52-week low of $30.54 set back on 03/08/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased UAL stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, UAL has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/26/2022 Edward Shapiro Director 50,000 $35.74 $1,787,022.50
12/15/2022 James A. C. Kennedy Director 5,000 $39.33 $196,635.00
12/14/2022 Edward Shapiro Director 25,000 $39.79 $994,725.00

The chart below shows where UAL has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, UAL shares are changing hands at $49.67/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

