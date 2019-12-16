Insider Bets Paying Off At TPTX As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Monday, shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TPTX) touched a new 52-week high of $60.40/share. That's a 149.48% rise, or $36.19 per share from the 52-week low of $24.21 set back on 04/17/2019. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased TPTX stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, TPTX has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/10/2019 Athena Countouriotis President & CEO 10,000 $45.00 $450,000.00 09/10/2019 Simeon George Director 177,777 $45.00 $7,999,965.00 09/10/2019 Plc Glaxosmithkline Director 177,777 $45.00 $7,999,965.00 09/10/2019 Yi Larson EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,222 $45.00 $99,990.00 09/10/2019 Plc Glaxosmithkline Director 177,777 $45.00 $7,999,965.00

The chart below shows where TPTX has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, TPTX shares are changing hands at $60.43/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

