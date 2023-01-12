Insider Bets Paying Off At TMCI As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Thursday, shares of Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI) touched a new 52-week high of $25.62/share. That's a 105.29% rise, or $13.14 per share from the 52-week low of $12.48 set back on 05/10/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased TMCI stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, TMCI has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/24/2022 John T. Treace Chief Executive Offer 28,509 $18.72 $533,755.51 08/26/2022 John T. Treace Chief Executive Offer 21,491 $20.95 $450,341.76 09/01/2022 John T. Treace Chief Executive Offer 10,000 $19.80 $198,031.00 11/17/2022 John T. Treace Chief Executive Offer 10,000 $21.67 $216,714.00 11/21/2022 Aaron Berutti Sr. VP, Sales 1,825 $21.86 $39,894.32 11/21/2022 John T. Treace Chief Executive Offer 15,000 $21.83 $327,405.00

The chart below shows where TMCI has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, TMCI shares are changing hands at $25.56/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.