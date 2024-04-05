Insider Bets Paying Off At TEX As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Friday, shares of Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) touched a new 52-week high of $65.89/share. That's a 57.29% rise, or $24 per share from the 52-week low of $41.89 set back on 04/06/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased TEX stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, TEX has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/27/2023 Andra Rush Director 1,130 $44.31 $50,070.30 10/31/2023 Julie A. Beck Senior Vice President, CFO 1,100 $45.59 $50,149.00 10/31/2023 David A. Sachs Director 7,500 $44.95 $337,150.00 12/12/2023 David A. Sachs Director 50,000 $51.05 $2,552,250.00

The chart below shows where TEX has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Friday, TEX shares are changing hands at $65.71/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

