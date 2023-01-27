Insider Bets Paying Off At TBBK As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Friday, shares of The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK) touched a new 52-week high of $32.75/share. That's a 97.41% rise, or $16.16 per share from the 52-week low of $16.59 set back on 06/17/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased TBBK stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, TBBK has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/31/2022
|Cheryl Creuzot
|Director
|100
|$23.89
|$2,389.00
|11/01/2022
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|211
|$27.50
|$5,802.50
|11/01/2022
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|20,910
|$28.00
|$585,379.47
The chart below shows where TBBK has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
In afternoon trading on Friday, TBBK shares are changing hands at $32.77/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.
