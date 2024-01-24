News & Insights

Insider Bets Paying Off At SMMT As New 52-Week High Reached

January 24, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) touched a new 52-week high of $4.66/share. That's a 272.80% rise, or $3.41 per share from the 52-week low of $1.25 set back on 03/07/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased SMMT stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, SMMT has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/13/2023 Manmeet Singh Soni Chief Operating Officer 2,976,190 $1.68 $4,999,999.20
12/13/2023 Ankur Dhingra Chief Financial Officer 20,400 $2.17 $44,254.00
12/12/2023 Mahkam Zanganeh Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $2.07 $10,350.00

The chart below shows where SMMT has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Summit Therapeutics Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, SMMT shares are changing hands at $4.46/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

