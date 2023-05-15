News & Insights

Markets
PNT

Insider Bets Paying Off At PNT As New 52-Week High Reached

May 15, 2023 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT) touched a new 52-week high of $11.13/share. That's a 101.27% rise, or $5.6 per share from the 52-week low of $5.53 set back on 05/16/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased PNT stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, PNT has seen 7 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/18/2022 Jonathan R. Goodman Director 6,000 $6.33 $37,980.00
11/21/2022 Yael Margolin Director 1,710 $6.56 $11,217.60
11/18/2022 Allan C. Silber Executive Chairman 50,000 $6.22 $311,198.50
11/23/2022 David Charles Lubner Director 3,600 $6.85 $24,660.00
11/25/2022 Gerald L. Hogue Director 3,660 $6.81 $24,942.90
11/28/2022 Rajesh Malik Director 3,700 $6.66 $24,642.00
11/29/2022 Joe A. McCann Chief Executive Officer 2,160 $6.64 $14,342.40

The chart below shows where PNT has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Monday, PNT shares are changing hands at $10.70/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:
 Leidos Holdings shares outstanding history
 SPNT Insider Buying
 EURN Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PNT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.