Insider Bets Paying Off At PNT As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Monday, shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT) touched a new 52-week high of $11.13/share. That's a 101.27% rise, or $5.6 per share from the 52-week low of $5.53 set back on 05/16/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased PNT stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, PNT has seen 7 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/18/2022 Jonathan R. Goodman Director 6,000 $6.33 $37,980.00 11/21/2022 Yael Margolin Director 1,710 $6.56 $11,217.60 11/18/2022 Allan C. Silber Executive Chairman 50,000 $6.22 $311,198.50 11/23/2022 David Charles Lubner Director 3,600 $6.85 $24,660.00 11/25/2022 Gerald L. Hogue Director 3,660 $6.81 $24,942.90 11/28/2022 Rajesh Malik Director 3,700 $6.66 $24,642.00 11/29/2022 Joe A. McCann Chief Executive Officer 2,160 $6.64 $14,342.40

The chart below shows where PNT has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, PNT shares are changing hands at $10.70/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

