Insider Bets Paying Off At PBPB As New 52-Week High Reached

January 08, 2024 — 01:29 pm EST

In trading on Monday, shares of Potbelly Corp (Symbol: PBPB) touched a new 52-week high of $11.80/share. That's a 114.55% rise, or $6.3 per share from the 52-week low of $5.50 set back on 01/09/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased PBPB stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, PBPB has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/25/2023 Robert D. Wright President and CEO 3,254 $7.68 $24,990.72
08/25/2023 Steven Cirulis SVP, Chief Financial Officer 1,805 $7.76 $14,006.80

The chart below shows where PBPB has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Potbelly Corp Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Monday, PBPB shares are changing hands at $11.75/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

