Insider Bets Paying Off At OSTK As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) touched a new 52-week high of $30.62/share. That's a 1110.28% rise, or $28.09 per share from the 52-week low of $2.53 set back on 03/18/2020. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased OSTK stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, OSTK has seen 6 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/16/2020 Carter Paul Lee Chief Administrative Officer 250 $2.79 $697.50 03/18/2020 Jonathan E. Johnson III Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $2.60 $78,081.00 03/20/2020 David J. Nielsen President, Retail 2,449 $4.17 $10,204.98 03/20/2020 Allison H. Abraham Director 15,000 $3.85 $57,754.50 05/04/2020 Robert Jacob Shapiro Director 3,000 $13.00 $39,000.00 03/19/2020 Joseph J. Tabacco Jr. Director 30,000 $3.07 $92,100.00 03/20/2020 Carter Paul Lee Chief Administrative Officer 325 $4.09 $1,328.96

The chart below shows where OSTK has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, OSTK shares are changing hands at $30.48/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

