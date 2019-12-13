Insider Bets Paying Off At NGM As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Friday, shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: NGM) touched a new 52-week high of $19.45/share. That's a 120.77% rise, or $10.64 per share from the 52-week low of $8.81 set back on 10/07/2019. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased NGM stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, NGM has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/14/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 29,760 $14.05 $418,183.74 06/14/2019 Group L. P. Column 29,760 $14.05 $418,183.74 06/14/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 29,760 $14.05 $418,183.74 06/21/2019 Group L. P. Column 34,377 $13.90 $477,848.63 06/21/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 34,377 $13.90 $477,848.63 06/21/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 34,377 $13.90 $477,848.63 06/24/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 12,240 $13.78 $168,650.06 06/24/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 12,240 $13.78 $168,650.06 06/24/2019 Group L. P. Column 12,240 $13.78 $168,650.06 07/12/2019 Group L. P. Column 31,884 $13.88 $442,516.36 07/12/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 31,884 $13.88 $442,516.36 07/12/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 31,884 $13.88 $442,516.36 07/16/2019 Group L. P. Column 20,088 $13.72 $275,602.52 07/16/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 20,088 $13.72 $275,602.52 07/16/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 20,088 $13.72 $275,602.52 07/23/2019 Group L. P. Column 67,742 $13.49 $913,914.53 07/23/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 67,742 $13.49 $913,914.53 07/23/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 67,742 $13.49 $913,914.53 07/26/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 89,866 $13.49 $1,212,429.87 07/26/2019 Group L. P. Column 89,866 $13.49 $1,212,429.87 07/26/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 89,866 $13.49 $1,212,429.87 07/30/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 28,056 $13.68 $383,921.73 07/30/2019 Group L. P. Column 28,056 $13.68 $383,921.73 07/30/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 28,056 $13.68 $383,921.73 08/02/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 4,382 $13.98 $61,244.20 08/02/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 4,382 $13.98 $61,244.20 08/06/2019 Group L. P. Column 6,134 $13.98 $85,727.32 08/06/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 6,134 $13.98 $85,727.32 08/06/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 6,134 $13.98 $85,727.32 08/09/2019 Group L. P. Column 224,664 $14.00 $3,145,294.24 08/09/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 224,664 $14.00 $3,145,294.24 08/09/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 224,664 $14.00 $3,145,294.24 08/09/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 224,664 $14.00 $3,145,294.24 08/09/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 224,664 $14.00 $3,145,294.24 08/02/2019 Group L. P. Column 4,382 $13.98 $61,244.20 10/11/2019 Group L. P. Column 53,172 $10.44 $555,292.92 10/11/2019 David V. Goeddel 53,172 $10.44 $555,292.92 10/11/2019 Peter Svennilson 53,172 $10.44 $555,292.92 10/16/2019 Group L. P. Column 103,000 $10.31 $1,061,930.00 10/16/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 103,000 $10.31 $1,061,930.00 10/16/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 103,000 $10.31 $1,061,930.00 10/21/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 84,939 $11.57 $982,603.25 10/21/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 84,939 $11.57 $982,603.25 10/21/2019 Group L. P. Column 84,939 $11.57 $982,603.25 10/23/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 4,387 $11.93 $52,351.82 10/23/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 4,387 $11.93 $52,351.82 10/23/2019 Group L. P. Column 4,387 $11.93 $52,351.82 11/04/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 8,409 $11.99 $100,823.91 11/04/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 8,409 $11.99 $100,823.91 11/04/2019 Group L. P. Column 8,409 $11.99 $100,823.91 11/11/2019 Peter Svennilson Director 15 $12.00 $180.00 11/11/2019 David V. Goeddel Director 15 $12.00 $180.00 11/11/2019 Group L. P. Column 15 $12.00 $180.00

The chart below shows where NGM has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Friday, NGM shares are changing hands at $19.33/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.