Insider Bets Paying Off At MTDR As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) touched a new 52-week high of $16.94/share. That's a 1426.13% rise, or $15.83 per share from the 52-week low of $1.11 set back on 03/18/2020. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased MTDR stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, MTDR has seen 9 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/06/2020 Robert Gaines Baty Director 1,120 $9.00 $10,080.00 08/18/2020 Timothy E. Parker Director 1,600 $9.60 $15,360.00 08/20/2020 Kenneth L. Stewart Director 1,000 $9.81 $9,810.00 09/04/2020 Monika U. Ehrman Director 1,100 $9.40 $10,340.00 09/14/2020 Rogers Julia P. Forrester Director 1,000 $8.35 $8,350.00 10/30/2020 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 1,500 $6.71 $10,065.00 11/03/2020 William M. Byerley Director 1,000 $7.52 $7,520.00 11/04/2020 Craig T. Burkert Director 1,939 $7.15 $13,863.85 11/04/2020 Robert Gaines Baty Director 1,000 $6.94 $6,940.00 11/06/2020 Billy E. Goodwin EVP, COO - Operations 1,000 $6.59 $6,590.00 11/06/2020 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 15,000 $6.69 $100,350.00 11/17/2020 Monika U. Ehrman Director 1,123 $8.93 $10,028.39

The chart below shows where MTDR has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, MTDR shares are changing hands at $16.43/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

