Insider Bets Paying Off At KGS As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS) touched a new 52-week high of $19.79/share. That's a 31.50% rise, or $4.74 per share from the 52-week low of $15.05 set back on 07/05/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased KGS stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, KGS has seen 8 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/03/2023 Christopher Drumgoole Director 1,000 $16.00 $16,000.00 07/03/2023 Robert Michael McKee See Remarks 22,500 $16.00 $360,000.00 07/03/2023 Jon-al Duplantier Director 1,000 $16.00 $16,000.00 07/03/2023 Cory Anne Roclawski See Remarks 500 $16.00 $8,000.00 07/03/2023 Kelly Michelle Battle See Remarks 500 $16.00 $8,000.00 07/03/2023 Terry Bonno Director 9,000 $16.00 $144,000.00 07/03/2023 Ewan William Hamilton See Remarks 2,500 $16.00 $40,000.00 08/15/2023 Margaret C. Montana Director 5,000 $19.17 $95,855.00 08/15/2023 Ewan William Hamilton Chief Accounting Officer 500 $19.73 $9,865.00 08/24/2023 Robert Michael McKee President & CEO 16,180 $18.05 $292,032.93

The chart below shows where KGS has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, KGS shares are changing hands at $19.80/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

