Insider Bets Paying Off At GE As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Monday, shares of General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) touched a new 52-week high of $11.84/share. That's a 77.78% rise, or $5.18 per share from the 52-week low of $6.66 set back on 12/11/2018. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased GE stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, GE has seen 7 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/12/2019 H. Lawrence Culp Jr. Chairman and CEO 331,684 $9.04 $2,998,423.36 08/12/2019 Thomas W. Horton Director 55,248 $9.02 $498,336.96 08/13/2019 L. Kevin Cox Senior Vice President 105,600 $9.42 $994,752.00 08/15/2019 H. Lawrence Culp Jr. Chairman and CEO 252,200 $7.93 $1,999,946.00 08/15/2019 Paula Rosput Reynolds Director 10,000 $8.53 $85,300.00 08/15/2019 Scott Strazik Senior Vice President 34,836 $8.01 $279,036.36 08/19/2019 Thomas S. Timko Vice President 10,000 $8.83 $88,300.00 08/23/2019 Leslie Seidman Director 6,500 $7.80 $50,700.00

The chart below shows where GE has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, GE shares are changing hands at $11.69/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

