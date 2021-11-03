Insider Bets Paying Off At FRG As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG) touched a new 52-week high of $43.69/share. That's a 87.99% rise, or $20.45 per share from the 52-week low of $23.24 set back on 11/04/2020. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased FRG stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, FRG has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2021 Patrick A. Cozza Director 4,000 $34.35 $137,400.00 05/21/2021 Brian Randall Kahn Chief Executive Officer 1,000,000 $36.00 $36,000,000.00 06/01/2021 Andrew M. Laurence Executive Vice President 50,000 $36.00 $1,800,000.00 06/09/2021 Patrick A. Cozza Director 4,000 $37.32 $149,280.00

The chart below shows where FRG has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, FRG shares are changing hands at $42.70/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

