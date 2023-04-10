Markets
Insider Bets Paying Off At DTC As New 52-Week High Reached

April 10, 2023 — 01:18 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Solo Brands Inc (Symbol: DTC) touched a new 52-week high of $8.20/share. That's a 141.89% rise, or $4.81 per share from the 52-week low of $3.39 set back on 12/29/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased DTC stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, DTC has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/15/2023 David Powers Director 15,500 $6.49 $100,638.40
12/16/2022 John Merris President & CEO 5,533 $3.82 $21,151.73

The chart below shows where DTC has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Solo Brands Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Monday, DTC shares are changing hands at $7.98/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

