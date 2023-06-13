News & Insights

Insider Bets Paying Off At DAL As New 52-Week High Reached

June 13, 2023 — 01:05 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) touched a new 52-week high of $41.34/share. That's a 51.99% rise, or $14.14 per share from the 52-week low of $27.20 set back on 10/03/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased DAL stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, DAL has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/18/2023 Francis S. Blake Director 12,880 $38.58 $496,903.96
04/14/2023 David S. Taylor Director 5,000 $33.56 $167,805.00
04/21/2023 David S. Taylor Director 5,000 $34.26 $171,275.00
04/26/2023 David S. Taylor Director 5,000 $32.83 $164,125.00

The chart below shows where DAL has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Delta Air Lines Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, DAL shares are changing hands at $41.31/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

