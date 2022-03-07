Insider Bets Paying Off At CLF As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Monday, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) touched a new 52-week high of $27.79/share. That's a 98.36% rise, or $13.78 per share from the 52-week low of $14.01 set back on 03/25/2021. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased CLF stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, CLF has seen 6 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/19/2021 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 10,000 $21.83 $218,270.00 11/30/2021 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $20.13 $100,628.50 12/01/2021 Lourenco Goncalves Chairman, President & CEO 50,000 $19.77 $988,250.00 12/10/2021 Ralph S. Michael III Director 10,000 $20.11 $201,060.00 11/29/2021 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $21.18 $105,895.00 12/13/2021 Robert P. Fisher Jr. Director 5,000 $19.92 $99,598.00 02/16/2022 Janet L. Miller Director 1,255 $19.88 $24,948.65

The chart below shows where CLF has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, CLF shares are changing hands at $26.10/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

