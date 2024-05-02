News & Insights

Insider Bets Paying Off At CATX As New 52-Week High Reached

May 02, 2024 — 01:06 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CATX) touched a new 52-week high of $1.87/share. That's a 835.00% rise, or $1.67 per share from the 52-week low of $0.20 set back on 09/15/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased CATX stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, CATX has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/18/2023 Jonathan Robert Hunt Chief Financial Officer 125,000 $0.26 $32,337.50
12/19/2023 Robert F. Williamson III Director 23,680 $0.29 $6,977.60
12/19/2023 Markus Puhlmann Chief Medical Officer 595,425 $0.32 $188,737.33
12/21/2023 Robert F. Williamson III Director 3,663 $0.33 $1,202.56
01/24/2024 Markus Puhlmann Chief Medical Officer 280,000 $0.50 $139,888.00
01/25/2024 Robert F. Williamson III Director 51,996 $0.49 $25,478.04
01/30/2024 Robert F. Williamson III Director 127,206 $0.71 $90,710.05
03/06/2024 Lantheus Alpha Therapy, LLC 60,431,039 $0.95 $57,409,487.05

The chart below shows where CATX has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Thursday, CATX shares are changing hands at $1.79/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

