Insider Bets Paying Off At ATGE As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) touched a new 52-week high of $40.00/share. That's a 108.99% rise, or $20.86 per share from the 52-week low of $19.14 set back on 02/24/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ATGE stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ATGE has seen 9 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/10/2022 Kenneth J. Phelan Director 4,087 $24.47 $100,000.01 02/10/2022 Lisa W. Wardell Director 4,020 $24.48 $98,409.60 02/10/2022 Michael W. Malafronte Director 12,100 $24.30 $294,030.00 02/11/2022 Georgette D. Kiser Director 100 $24.54 $2,453.50 02/11/2022 Lyle Logan Director 1,625 $24.61 $39,999.94 02/14/2022 Michael W. Malafronte Director 40,500 $23.58 $954,990.00 02/15/2022 Donna J. Hrinak Director 415 $24.09 $9,997.35 02/17/2022 Charles Deshazer Director 500 $20.65 $10,325.00 02/23/2022 Sharon O'keefe Director 1,250 $20.63 $25,787.50 06/14/2022 William V. Krehbiel Director 10,000 $31.67 $316,700.00

The chart below shows where ATGE has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, ATGE shares are changing hands at $39.94/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.