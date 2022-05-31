Markets
Insider Bets Paying Off At APA As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Tuesday, shares of APA Corp (Symbol: APA) touched a new 52-week high of $50.46/share. That's a 224.71% rise, or $34.92 per share from the 52-week low of $15.54 set back on 08/19/2021. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased APA stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, APA has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/24/2022 Stephen J. Riney Executive Vice Pres & CFO 6,300 $31.47 $198,258.48
02/25/2022 Chansoo Joung Director 40,000 $32.92 $1,316,992.00

The chart below shows where APA has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

APA Corp Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, APA shares are changing hands at $48.23/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

