Insider Bets Paying Off At ANAT As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Monday, shares of American National Group Inc (Symbol: ANAT) touched a new 52-week high of $100.47/share. That's a 57.16% rise, or $36.54 per share from the 52-week low of $63.93 set back on 04/03/2020. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ANAT stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ANAT has seen 5 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/08/2020 Deborah K. Janson See Remarks 135 $75.27 $10,161.45 09/10/2020 Shannon Lee Smith See Remarks 200 $75.00 $15,000.00 11/05/2020 E. Douglas McLeod Director 4,250 $72.33 $307,384.65 11/05/2020 James Parker Payne Director 150 $71.52 $10,727.28 11/12/2020 Arthur Oleen Dummer Director 776 $79.34 $61,565.44

The chart below shows where ANAT has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, ANAT shares are changing hands at $100.33/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

