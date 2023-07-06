Insider Bets Paying Off At ACHR As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Thursday, shares of Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) touched a new 52-week high of $5.00/share. That's a 208.64% rise, or $3.38 per share from the 52-week low of $1.62 set back on 12/27/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ACHR stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ACHR has seen 5 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/13/2023 Michael Spellacy Director 23,116 $2.60 $59,997.58 01/12/2023 Fred M. Diaz Director 19,322 $2.59 $49,997.61 01/12/2023 Adam D. Goldstein Chief Executive Officer 39,526 $2.54 $100,237.94 01/13/2023 Mark Mesler Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $2.63 $52,612.00 06/13/2023 Deborah Diaz Director 12,000 $4.47 $53,640.00

The chart below shows where ACHR has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, ACHR shares are changing hands at $4.24/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

