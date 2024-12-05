Insider Bets Paying Off At LUV As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Thursday, shares of Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) touched a new 52-week high of $36.12/share. That's a 53.18% rise, or $12.54 per share from the 52-week low of $23.58 set back on 08/05/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased LUV stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, LUV has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 643,788 $29.98 $19,300,400.43 10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 530,918 $29.89 $15,866,907.65 09/30/2024 Gary C. Kelly Executive Chairman 33,921 $29.52 $1,001,347.92 09/30/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 1,184,898 $29.47 $34,919,943.19 09/30/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 705,904 $29.65 $20,928,724.02 10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 241,744 $29.39 $7,105,877.19 10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 165,553 $29.15 $4,826,003.13 10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 127,195 $29.49 $3,750,908.47

The chart below shows where LUV has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, LUV shares are changing hands at $35.23/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

