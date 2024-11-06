Insider Bets Paying Off At HTBI As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: HTBI) touched a new 52-week high of $38.62/share. That's a 83.29% rise, or $17.55 per share from the 52-week low of $21.07 set back on 11/08/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased HTBI stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, HTBI has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/04/2024 Dwight L. Jacobs Director 545 $27.60 $15,042.00 07/30/2024 Kevin M. Nunley EVP and Chief Credit Officer 600 $34.72 $20,832.00

The chart below shows where HTBI has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, HTBI shares are changing hands at $37.84/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 SHLD Average Annual Return

 Celanese Historical PE Ratio

 VPV market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.