Insider Bets Paying Off At HBT As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Monday, shares of HBT Financial Inc (Symbol: HBT) touched a new 52-week high of $22.50/share. That's a 29.16% rise, or $5.08 per share from the 52-week low of $17.42 set back on 10/03/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased HBT stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, HBT has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/06/2024 Roger A. Baker Director 3,615 $18.94 $68,469.48 02/07/2024 Roger A. Baker Director 1,888 $18.68 $35,267.84 02/08/2024 Roger A. Baker Director 92 $18.90 $1,738.80 02/09/2024 Roger A. Baker Director 100 $18.90 $1,890.00 02/22/2024 Roger A. Baker Director 3,632 $18.86 $68,499.52 02/26/2024 Roger A. Baker Director 200 $18.80 $3,760.00 03/01/2024 Gerald E. Pfeiffer Director 1,547 $18.85 $29,160.95 05/01/2024 Peter Robert Chapman EVP & CFO 1,100 $18.93 $20,823.00 06/11/2024 Eric E. Burwell Director 6,000 $18.99 $113,940.00

The chart below shows where HBT has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, HBT shares are changing hands at $22.31/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

