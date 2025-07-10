Insider Bets Paying Off At DLTR As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) touched a new 52-week high of $108.95/share. That's a 80.11% rise, or $48.46 per share from the 52-week low of $60.49 set back on 11/12/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased DLTR stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, DLTR has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/03/2025 William W. Douglas III Director 7,500 $69.44 $520,822.13 04/15/2025 Stewart Glendinning Chief Financial Officer 17,000 $72.75 $1,236,749.70 06/18/2025 Aditya Maheshwari Chief Accounting Officer 610 $98.19 $59,898.95

The chart below shows where DLTR has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, DLTR shares are changing hands at $108.66/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

