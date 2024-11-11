Insider Bets Paying Off At CRGY As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Monday, shares of Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY) touched a new 52-week high of $13.97/share. That's a 41.40% rise, or $4.09 per share from the 52-week low of $9.88 set back on 08/05/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased CRGY stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, CRGY has seen 5 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2024 Michael Duginski Director 18,263 $10.56 $192,882.78 08/09/2024 Todd Falk See remarks 1,000 $10.49 $10,490.00 08/23/2024 Michael Duginski Director 10,000 $11.09 $110,900.00 09/05/2024 Bo Shi See Remarks 950 $11.13 $10,573.50 09/05/2024 Todd Falk See remarks 1,000 $11.24 $11,240.00 09/05/2024 David C. Rockecharlie See remarks 10,000 $11.07 $110,700.00 09/05/2024 Brandi Kendall See remarks 1,285 $11.51 $14,790.35

The chart below shows where CRGY has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, CRGY shares are changing hands at $13.95/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

