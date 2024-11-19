Insider Activity Update: Manesh Dadlani Executes Options Exercise, Resulting In $409K At Tapestry

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on November 18, Dadlani, VP at Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Dadlani, VP at Tapestry, a company in the Consumer Discretionary sector, just exercised stock options worth 11,262 shares of TPR stock with an exercise price of $19.03.

The Tuesday morning market activity shows Tapestry shares down by 2.02%, trading at $55.41. This implies a total value of $409,759 for Dadlani's 11,262 shares.

About Tapestry

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are Tapestry's fashion and accessory brands. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (64% of fiscal 2024 sales), Europe, Asia (29% of fiscal 2024 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (76% of fiscal 2024 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (20% of fiscal 2023 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 69% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2024. Stuart Weitzman (4% of sales) generates virtually all its revenue from women's footwear.

Tapestry: Financial Performance Dissected

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tapestry's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.38% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 75.28%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Tapestry's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.81.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 16.39 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Tapestry's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.99, Tapestry's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 10.73, Tapestry could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Tapestry's Insider Trades.

