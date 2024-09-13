Insider Activity Update: Linda Marsh Executes Options Exercise, Resulting In $399K At Astrana Health

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on September 12, as Marsh, Director at Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Marsh, Director at Astrana Health, exercised stock options for 11,000 shares of ASTH, resulting in a transaction value of $399,520.

As of Friday morning, Astrana Health shares are down by 0.0%, with a current price of $51.67. This implies that Marsh's 11,000 shares have a value of $399,520.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company. The company is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care cost-effectively. It is focused on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management, and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Its operating segment is the healthcare delivery segment.

Key Indicators: Astrana Health's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Astrana Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 39.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 15.11%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Astrana Health's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.4.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Astrana Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 35.8, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.54 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Astrana Health's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 17.61, Astrana Health presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

