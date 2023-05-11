For what could be a host of reasons, your firm has an opening. Perhaps a facelift in executive leadership?

Well, you could try Indeed,

First, though, ask yourself: should you fill the gig from the inside or out? Sure, if you stick with your internal resources, he or she already knows the company – and your business, not to mention its clients and team, according to selectadvisorinstitute.com. That said, some from the outside could arrive with fresh ideas.

Factors to keep in mind when considering going outside:

Internal employees may lack the leadership ability

It’s time for a shake up

Removing top talent from the competition

As for remaining inside:

Save time and money

Your firm is already on the right track

Retention and morale

During the first quarter of the year, Avantax reported more than $228 million in newly recruited assets, according to globenewswire.com.

That’s in light of sustained interest on the part of independent financial professions and accounting firms intent on expansion.

financial assets

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.